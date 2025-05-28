Man with comorbidities dies after testing positive for Covid; TN reports 10 to 15 cases daily with no new variant

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man from Chengalpattu district, who was admitted on 15 May at the ESI Hospital in KK Nagar here with acute gastroenteritis, complaints of diarrhoea, and severe dehydration, later tested positive for Covid-19 and died on Tuesday.

He passed away while being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, said scrutiny of the medical reports showed the cause of death was complications due to chronic kidney failure along with other existing comorbidities, and stressed that Covid-19 was only an “accidental finding”.

The statement said the patient had diabetes, hypertension, and stage four chronic kidney failure. “He was treated for diarrhoea, which got settled, and he continued on dialysis on alternate days for renal failure,” it added.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. His condition turned critical on Tuesday, and he was referred to RGGGH, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation and was buried at Moolakothalam cemetery following Covid-19 protocols.