Mother, wife of accused in Omalur murder case arrested for pawning stolen gold ornaments

SALEM: The mother and wife of the accused in the Omalur murder for gains case, were arrested by the Salem Rural police on Tuesday.

Naresh Kumar alias Niranjan (25) was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old woman, and for stealing her ear stud and nose ring near Omalur on May 20.

Naresh’s mother Pushpa (54) and wife Veena (23), residents of Kattikaranur near Omalur, were arrested for allegedly obtaining cash by pledging the stolen gold ornaments.

Saraswathi alias Sarasu (60) of Kattikaranur was found dead in a pool of blood in a farm field in the village, and her body was in a mutilated state. An investigation by the Deevattipatti police revealed that she was killed to rob her of ear stud and nose ring weighing one sovereign gold. Saraswathi, a widow, was a cattle farmer.

The Salem police zeroed in on Naresh on May 24. He was injured when he allegedly attempted to hack police personnel while being caught near Sankaragiri. He was admitted to the Salem government hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the rural police arrested Pushpa and Veena at Arisipalayam for allegedly pledging the stolen gold ornaments in a pawn shop. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.