Three arrested for murder over financial dispute near Hosur; body exhumed in Shoolagiri after 23 days

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of a 23-year-old man, who was murdered for taking his friend’s side in a financial dispute near Hosur, was exhumed near Shoolagiri on Tuesday.

The arrested suspects were K Sahul Hameed (24) of Ram Nagar, his brother K Saifulla (20) and H Pavan Prakash (23) of Namalpettai in Hosur. Police are in search for two more suspects in the case.

According to Hosur town police, on April 28, Sahul Hameed, a daily wager kept Rs 40,000 for his wife’s delivery expenses in a room near Ram Nagar, which was shared by his friend I Sufi (24) of Ram Nagar. The amount went missing that day, following which he questioned Sufi and assualted him after a heated argument. Later, Sufi informed the matter to his friend S Arjun (24), a daily wager of Rajaganapthy Nagar in Hosur.

On April 30, Arjun met Sahul Hameed, his friend Pavan Prakash and got into an argument with them while supporting Sufi. The duo attacked Arjun, after which Arjun planned to kill the duo. On May 2, Arjun was kidnapped in a car by a five-member gang in Hosur, and brutally assaulted using an iron rod and stabbed in multiple places. He was buried at Chennapalli village near Shoolagiri.