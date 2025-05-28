Youth outreach: DMK’s youth wing organises readers' circle discussions daily in Udhayanidhi's constituency

CHENNAI: The modest-sized Kalaignar Library, recently established by the DMK youth wing on Avvai Shanmugam road, falling under Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency, has been actively engaging the youth through its daily readers’ circle discussions

The party’s youth wing, as per the directions of its head Udhayanidhi, has undertaken the task of establishing one such Kalaignar Library in each of the 234 Assembly constituencies across the state. Such libraries have been so far opened in 100 constituencies, many of which were inaugurated by Udhayanidhi himself during his visits to the district, party sources said.

The wing has ensured that each library houses at least 1,200 books, including 100 books for competitive exams and another 100 for children. If any functionary reaches out for setting up a library, Anbagam, the headquarters of the party’s youth wing, promptly sends 500 books as a gesture of support.

At the library in Triplicane, inaugurated on May 9, youth wing functionaries have been hosting one-hour readers’ circle discussions every evening to engage with the youth of the constituency.

The attendees are not necessarily affiliated with the party. Rather, they are mostly college students. Area-level youth wing functionaries are assigned the task of encouraging and bringing 10-15 youngsters to each session, where the main speaker is typically one of the young orators recently selected by the youth wing through a state-level elocution competition.