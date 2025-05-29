25,000 MSME workers in TN's Tiruchy to be screened under health scheme

TIRUCHY: Amid rising concerns over undiagnosed health issues among the working population, the Tiruchy health department will begin screening more than 25,571 workers employed in 878 small-scale business establishments across the district.

It is likely to begin in June. This initiative comes under the expanded Workplace-Based Communicable Disease (NCD) screening programme, a key component of Tamil Nadu government's 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' (MTM) scheme.

Following a recent announcement in the Legislative Assembly, it was said that the workplace screening services for NCDs would be scaled up to include small business establishments across the state.

The expansion aims to bridge the healthcare gap for workers, particularly those in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Factories, industries, and companies with fewer than 1,000 employees have been identified for the screening drive, based on data provided by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH).