25,000 MSME workers in TN's Tiruchy to be screened under health scheme

TIRUCHY: Amid rising concerns over undiagnosed health issues among the working population, the Tiruchy health department will begin screening more than 25,571 workers employed in 878 small-scale business establishments across the district.
It is likely to begin in June. This initiative comes under the expanded Workplace-Based Communicable Disease (NCD) screening programme, a key component of Tamil Nadu government's 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' (MTM) scheme.
Following a recent announcement in the Legislative Assembly, it was said that the workplace screening services for NCDs would be scaled up to include small business establishments across the state.
The expansion aims to bridge the healthcare gap for workers, particularly those in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Factories, industries, and companies with fewer than 1,000 employees have been identified for the screening drive, based on data provided by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH).
These establishments span across eight blocks and the Tiruchy corporation limits. Thiruverumbur block has the highest number of beneficiaries at 9,231, followed by Manachanallur with 3,108 and Musiri with 2,813.
"Many workers are unaware of the occupational hazards they face or delay seeking care until the disease has advanced. This initiative brings early detection and intervention directly to their doorstep," said a senior health official.
The screenings will be carried out by Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), without interfering with the existing Fixed Tour Programme (FTP).
A total of 397 women health volunteers- 306 from rural areas and 91 from urban Tiruchy- will assist with mobilisation, coordination, and follow-up care.
"Each visit will include screening for hypertension and diabetes, health education talks, and referrals to the nearest government health facilities. Regular MTM screening activities will continue as planned," said V C Hemanchand Gandhi, District Health Officer. Since its inception in 2021, the MTM scheme has screened over 21 lakh people in Tiruchy alone.