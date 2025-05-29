'A direct threat to constitutional freedoms..': New Code of Conduct at Pondicherry University triggers student backlash

The release of Pondicherry University Disciplinary Rules and Code of Conduct for Students, has ignited a wave of protests among the student community.

The code was formally notified on May 24, 2025.

Issued under Statutes 8(1) and 30 of the Pondicherry University Act, 1985, the new regulations aim to enforce stricter discipline but have drawn criticism for being authoritarian and vague.

The code, which applies to all Regular, Part-time, Distance, and Online Learning students, outlines penalties for a range of infractions. These include fines of up to Rs 6,000 for “acts of moral turpitude” and up to Rs 10,000 for participating in protests—including hunger strikes, sit-ins, and group bargaining—within 100 metres of any academic or administrative building. Repeat offenders may face eviction from hostels for up to two semesters.

The university administration insists the regulations are in line with standards followed by other Central universities. “The code is intended to maintain discipline and a healthy academic environment,” said Y. Venkat Rao, Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), adding that the university is now utilizing a provision from the Pondicherry University Act, 1985, which had remained dormant for decades.

Rao emphasized that the Proctorial Board’s composition includes representatives from minority communities, women, and the Northeast region. “We’ve ensured due process and natural justice in the disciplinary framework,” he added.

However, the Students’ Council of Pondicherry University and a coalition of student organizations under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) have condemned the regulations as authoritarian.

The Students’ Council, in its own statement titled “Resist the Fascist Onslaught”, alleged that the code introduces undefined moral standards that could be used to target dissenting voices. They raised concerns about the broad and ambiguous language used, such as “decorous behaviour” and “acts lowering the status of the university.”

In a joint statement, the JAC—comprising ASA, AISF, BSF, Fraternity Movement, MSF, NSUI, and SIO—called the move “a blueprint for administrative overreach and the silencing of dissent.”

“This is not a mere disciplinary code, but a direct threat to constitutional freedoms and democratic engagement on campus,” said in the JAC statement.