AIADMK struggles to finalise RS picks as DMK names candidates

CHENNAI: Within two days after the announcement of biennial elections to the six Rajya Sabha seats, the ruling DMK on Wednesday announced its candidates.

However, the AIADMK is yet to decide and the leadership is facing an unenviable task of finalising candidates for the two seats it can get, balancing between interests of its own leaders, allies and potential allies.

AIADMK sources said at least 12 senior functionaries, including former ministers, are expecting a berth in the Upper House. A few of them are waiting for a long time.

Two senior leaders - one from northern Tamil Nadu and other from western Tamil Nadu, on anonymity, told TNIE they have been expecting the Rajya Sabha tickets for the past two or three occasions.

The leader in the north who stood with the party all along, including when the party faced crises, said his expectation is genuine and that it is high time the party recognises his services.

The leader from the western zone, a veteran who did not get any party post for a very long time, also expects a berth but said it is up to the party high command to decide.

Another senior functionary who is not in the race for a Rajya Sabha seat explained the AIADMK leadership has to consider many aspects before arriving at a decision this time. Since the ‘seekers’ are from all zones of Tamil Nadu, the party high command has to negotiate and assuage many.