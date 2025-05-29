'Anna University speedy verdict marred AIADMK plan': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the police investigation team, government lawyers, and the judiciary for expediting the investigation and the trial, and ensuring justice in the Anna University sexual assault case in five months.
In a post on social media platform X following the conviction of A Gnanasekaran on Wednesday, Stalin said the government has shattered the intention of AIADMK that provided a safe haven for offenders when it was in power, to slander the incumbent government by playing cheap politics.
“I have consistently instructed the police that crimes must be prevented; if they do occur, the culprits must not escape. The trial should be conducted swiftly, and the guilty must be punished without delay,” he said, adding justice and safety of women will always be ensured.
Pointing out that a CBI probe was sought during the trial, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi, said the state police handled the case efficiently and secured a conviction in 157 days from the date of occurrence of the crime. She said one would wonder if even CBI would have investigated the case this fast.
She contended the Pollachi sexual crimes against multiple women during the previous AIADMK regime would have been buried if not for the voices raised by the DMK and other parties.
Responding to EPS’s claim that the SIT probe was ordered by the high court and therefore the government shouldn’t take credit, Minister S Regupathy said though it was the high court that ordered the SIT probe, the unit is part of the Tamil Nadu police.
“If the SIT worked efficiently, it reflects the efficiency of the police under the DMK government,” he said.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai praised the chief minister and the state police for their swift action in the case. The trial was conducted commendably, leaving no room for the culprits to escape, he said.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said the verdict is reassuring. On the opposition’s criticism of the verdict, the VCK chief said he did not accept the criticism that the state government or the DMK interfered in the probe. “I believe it was conducted in a fair and honest manner,” he added.