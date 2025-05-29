'Anna University speedy verdict marred AIADMK plan': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the police investigation team, government lawyers, and the judiciary for expediting the investigation and the trial, and ensuring justice in the Anna University sexual assault case in five months.

In a post on social media platform X following the conviction of A Gnanasekaran on Wednesday, Stalin said the government has shattered the intention of AIADMK that provided a safe haven for offenders when it was in power, to slander the incumbent government by playing cheap politics.

“I have consistently instructed the police that crimes must be prevented; if they do occur, the culprits must not escape. The trial should be conducted swiftly, and the guilty must be punished without delay,” he said, adding justice and safety of women will always be ensured.