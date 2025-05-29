CM Stalin inaugurates India’s first exclusive Tuna fishing harbour in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reiterated his party’s demand on retrieving Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka to put an end to the ordeals faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen. He said this after inaugurating an exclusive fishing harbour for Tuna fishing constructed at a cost of Rs 272.70 crore at Tiruvottiyur here.

A release said this is the first such exclusive harbour for Tuna fishing in the country. The facilities available will help fishermen returning with tuna from deep sea to swiftly sell the catch to exporters without impacting the quality.

It said around 6,250 people involved in fishing and related jobs in 12 fishing villages will benefit from the fishing harbour, which has the capacity to handle 70,000 tonnes of fish every year.

He also inaugurated 12 other projects completed by the fisheries department across the state through video conference. These projects were implemented at a total cost of Rs 426.13 crore.