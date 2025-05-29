Corporation begins desilting canals in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

MADURAI: Even as the corporation has commenced desilting work in three of the 16 irrigation canals running through the city as part of monsoon preparedness, residents have sought steps to prevent dumping of garbage and release of sewage in water bodies.

Detailing on the civic body’s desilting drive that will cover 13 canals in the city’s core areas and three passing through areas that were recently included in the corporation limits, Commissioner Chitra Vijayan said, “We have started work in the Panthalkudi, Krithumol and Anupanadi canals. We will begin work in BB Kulam canal shortly. Maintenance work will also be taken up ahead of monsoon.”

Welcoming the desilting of Panthalkudi canal, M Rajendran, a resident of Sellur, said, the waterbody, however, has turned into a sewage drain.

“A large volume of sewage and garbage can be spotted in the canal. The corporation should take immediate action to prevent sewage discharge and garbage dumping in the canal which drains into the Vaigai,” he added.

When enquired, the commissioner said that the corporation is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for complete overhaul of the storm water drainage system. The areas prone to water stagnation have also been mapped in all the five zones, she added.

With regard to sewage discharge into canals, senior corporation officials said the issue is reported from near Kansapuram main road and action would be taken to address it. As for the issue of garbage dumping in water bodies, fine was being imposed on offenders.