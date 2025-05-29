DMK suspends Madurai Mayor's husband Ponvasanth for anti-party activities ahead of CM Stalin's visit

MADURAI: DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan has suspended Ponvasanth, husband of Madurai Mayor Indirani and supporter of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, from the party for anti-party activities ahead of CM MK Stalin's visit to Madurai.

A senior party source said Ponvasanth played a role in organizing the Corporation council meeting last Friday, coinciding with a consultative meeting of party district secretaries, including Minister P Moorthy, ahead of the party's June 1 general council meeting, where the CM and DMK president MK Stalin is taking part. "Both the council meeting and consultative meeting held at the same time," added the source.

The source also stated that Ponvasanth sought the help from AIADMK councillors to pass resolutions when a quorum was not obtained. Moreover, he strained his relations with Minister Thiaga Rajan in recent weeks.

DMK MLA and Madurai city district secretary G Thalapathi told TNIE that Ponvasanth frequently interfered in corporation administrative matters is the primary reason for the suspension. Responding to a query, Thalapathi said the party is satisfied with Mayor Indirani's administration and she will continue as Mayor.