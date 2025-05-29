DMK urges Puducherry govt to enforce bilingual policy; scrap exams for classes 3, 5, 8

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK has urged the AINRC-BJP government of Puducherry to strictly enforce the bilingual policy in education, emphasising the need to protect linguistic equality and regional identity.

A resolution to this effect was adopted during the party's executive committee meeting held on Tuesday.

According to a statement from DMK state convenor R Siva, the opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, the party opposed the introduction of public exams for students of grades 3, 5, and 8 in alignment with the New Education Policy, citing concerns over student stress while requesting the government to assure that it will not conduct public examinations for students in grades three, five, and eight. This meeting urges the government to take steps to ensure that 50% of seats in all private medical colleges are filled under the government quota by the end of the current academic year.