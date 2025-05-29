DMK urges Puducherry govt to enforce bilingual policy; scrap exams for classes 3, 5, 8

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK has urged the AINRC-BJP government of Puducherry to strictly enforce the bilingual policy in education, emphasising the need to protect linguistic equality and regional identity.
A resolution to this effect was adopted during the party's executive committee meeting held on Tuesday.
According to a statement from DMK state convenor R Siva, the opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, the party opposed the introduction of public exams for students of grades 3, 5, and 8 in alignment with the New Education Policy, citing concerns over student stress while requesting the government to assure that it will not conduct public examinations for students in grades three, five, and eight. This meeting urges the government to take steps to ensure that 50% of seats in all private medical colleges are filled under the government quota by the end of the current academic year.
Further referring to the Chief Minister N Rangasamy's statement on statehood, Siva urged him to lead a delegation of all party leaders, along with the MLAs, to Delhi to press the union government to grant statehood as per the resolution passed in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.
The DMK also opposed the RBI's revised gold loan regulations, citing their impact on lower-income groups.
Additionally, the committee demanded fulfilment of local development promises, including industrial projects, job recruitment, and educational reforms. It condemned the misuse of EWS quotas and
Reaffirming allegiance to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK expressed its ambition to replicate the Dravidian governance model in Puducherry and vowed to work towards forming a government by the 2026 Assembly elections.