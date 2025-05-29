Encroachments razed at Chidambaram Gurunamasivayar Math after Madras HC order; nine houses demolished

CUDDALORE: Encroachments on the premises of Gurunamasivayar Math in Chidambaram were removed on Tuesday afternoon by officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department following a directive from the Madras High Court.

The issue was brought to the court by a devotee, who filed a petition in the HC seeking the removal of 22 houses that had been constructed without permission.

The action was taken to demolish nine houses that were constructed without approval within the temple’s premises on Vengaana Street. The temple complex features shrines dedicated to Vinayagar, Atmanadhar, Yogambal, Gurunamasivayar, and Manickavasagar. It also houses the Thirupparkadal Theertha Kulam, which was part of the land recovered from encroachments.

The petitioner, Vanchinathan, stated that the structures were obstructing religious practices at the temple. Based on the petition, the High Court directed the HR&CE Department to vacate and seal the encroachments.

According to the court’s order, 13 houses were sealed, and notices were pasted on their doors by the HR&CE Department on July 20, 2021. These 13 houses were subsequently demolished with police protection on October 31, 2021.

The owners of the remaining nine houses filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, which was later dismissed. Following this, the Madras High Court issued fresh instructions to demolish the remaining structures.

A team led by HR&CE Assistant Commissioner Chandran, Special Tahsildar Anandan, Executive Officer Rajasaravanakumar, and other officials carried out the demolition work with the support of the police and earthmovers.