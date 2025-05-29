GCC to issue NOCs for pattas to families living on poramboke land in 65 locations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has passed a resolution approving the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 65 locations identified across the city to facilitate the distribution of housing land titles (patta) to families who have been residing for over 10 years on government poramboke lands.

The list of approved 65 locations for NOC issuance spans various city zones, including ward 22 in Madhavaram village, ward 16 in Mathur, ward 83 in Korattur, ward 182 in Perungudi, and ward 189 in Sholinganallur.

“With the GCC now issuing the NOCs, the next steps will be undertaken by the district administration to provide housing land titles to the identified families,” a senior corporation official told TNIE.

The resolution follows a government order issued in February, which allows the regularisation of residential encroachments and issuance of free house site pattas. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin in January had decided to give approval for the regularisation scheme.

Under the scheme, those residing on land classified as both unobjectionable poramboke lands and certain categories of objectionable poramboke lands will benefit.

All hoarding permits to be issued online

Effective May 21, all applications seeking permission for erecting hoardings in corporation limits must be submitted online through the GCC website, according to a release. The submission, processing, and approval of applications will all be done through the online system.

The applications will be processed by the respective zonal team and forwarded to the traffic police for NOC. The proposals are then placed before the Single Window Approval Committee, which meets once every month. Applications approved by the committee will be digitally communicated to the applicants. Upon receipt of the payment online, the final approval will be issued.