Gudiyattam residents urge collector to clear encroachments, rebuild dilapidated Anganwadi

VELLORE: Residents of Gudiyattam submitted a petition to Collector VR Subbulaxmi on Monday, regarding the dilapidated condition of the Anganwadi building and the encroachment of land by three residents in front of the Anganwadi centre in Agaramcheri village, Gudiyattam.

Speaking to TNIE, villagers said that three residents of the area had encroached on the land in front of the Anganwadi centre. Explaining the issue, KS Rajan, a resident, said, “The Anganwadi building is more than 30 years old and is in a dilapidated condition. Orders have come to construct a new building, but the contractor is saying he will reconstruct only the existing structure.”

He added that the open area in front of the Anganwadi centre, which is meant for children to play, has been encroached by three residents. “We are requesting the government first to clear the encroachments and then construct the new Anganwadi building,” Rajan said.

Meanwhile, the Anganwadi is currently operating from an alternative location, approximately 500 metres away. “But that place is inaccessible and dirty, as there is a cow shed in front of the building. Parents hesitate to leave their children there. There used to be 35 kids studying at the Anganwadi, but now, due to the unhygienic premises, the strength has significantly come down,” said Nityanandam, another resident.