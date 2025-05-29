Maiden plantation crop show in TN's Coonoor from Friday

NILGIRIS: Preparations are in full swing for the horticulture department's first plantation crop show at Kattery Park near Coonoor, scheduled to commence on Friday.

The three-day show, which is the final part of the annual summer festival conducted by the horticulture department and the Nilgiris district administration, will end on Sunday.

Sources say the horticulture department personnel have been creating various designs to showcase Tamil Nadu's 10 most cultivated crops — tea, coffee, coconut, areca nut, palmyra, oil palm, cocoa, cashew, betel vine and rubber.

"We have also planned to set up stalls to explain the byproducts from these 10 crops. Tea and coffee, along with coconut and cocoa, are being cultivated across the Nilgiris district. Likewise, palmyra is the state tree, and we will create awareness among the visitors. We are also expecting tourists from across the country this season," said an official of the horticulture department.

The horticulture department officials from various districts will also be setting up stalls to promote their produce. The officials have also planned to conduct the valedictory ceremony for the fruit show that was called off due to the red alert for heavy rain on May 26.

The horticulture department has conducted the 127th flower show, 11th spices show, and 18th rose show successfully this season.