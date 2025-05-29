NHAI likely to build grade separator in Tamil Nadu's Panjappur to ease traffic woes

TIRUCHY: With Panjappur emerging as a vital economic and logistics hub in Tiruchy and several key projects under way, the road users have urged the authorities to construct a flyover in the area, citing the potential increase in traffic.
P Ayyarappan, Road User Welfare Committee coordinator, said, "Panjappur is emerging as a key economic and logistics hub in Tiruchy. However, given the strategic convergence of these developments, the area is expected to witness a significant rise in both passenger and freight traffic. Hence, officials from the state and central government should have implemented plans to decongest the expected vehicular traffic alongside the development of the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT)."
"The extent of traffic congestion that the IBT and its surrounding areas will experience can only be exposed once the facility becomes fully operational," he added.
Meanwhile, T A Subash Chandar, an Intra-City Development Endeavours (TIDES), suggested that the construction of a cloverleaf-type flyover at Panjappur is crucial to manage the increasing traffic and support the area's rapid urban expansion.
He further explained, "A cloverleaf-type flyover at this junction would uninterrupt traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve road safety. When integrated with semi-road, it would offer seamless connectivity to national highways and industrial corridors, thereby promoting balanced regional development. Hence, the authorities should prioritise this project and initiate a feasibility study at the earliest. Timely planning and execution will help evolve Panjappur into a well-connected, future-ready urban node."
When TNIE contacted A N Praveen Kumar, Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he said that as part of the construction of various roads, including the semi-ring road, Panjappur has also been included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
He added, "We have entrusted the work to the consultant to explore all possible types of grade separators that can be established to ensure smooth and hassle-free vehicle movement. They may propose two to three models of grade separators. Moreover, we have already acquired the required land from the corporation to execute the plan."
He further stated that the consultant began work on the DPR last February. Once the DPR is complete, we must obtain approval from the technical team regarding its feasibility. As soon as we receive their nod, the work will begin immediately.