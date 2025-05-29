NHAI likely to build grade separator in Tamil Nadu's Panjappur to ease traffic woes

TIRUCHY: With Panjappur emerging as a vital economic and logistics hub in Tiruchy and several key projects under way, the road users have urged the authorities to construct a flyover in the area, citing the potential increase in traffic.

P Ayyarappan, Road User Welfare Committee coordinator, said, "Panjappur is emerging as a key economic and logistics hub in Tiruchy. However, given the strategic convergence of these developments, the area is expected to witness a significant rise in both passenger and freight traffic. Hence, officials from the state and central government should have implemented plans to decongest the expected vehicular traffic alongside the development of the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT)."

"The extent of traffic congestion that the IBT and its surrounding areas will experience can only be exposed once the facility becomes fully operational," he added.

Meanwhile, T A Subash Chandar, an Intra-City Development Endeavours (TIDES), suggested that the construction of a cloverleaf-type flyover at Panjappur is crucial to manage the increasing traffic and support the area's rapid urban expansion.