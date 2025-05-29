Nine-year-old admitted for mouth ulcer undergoes circumcision in Tamil Nadu, doctor booked

CHENNAI: The Ice House police have registered a Community Service Register (CSR) against the doctor of a private hospital at Ice House for allegedly performing a circumcision on a nine-year-old boy who was admitted for a minor mouth ulcer.

The procedure, carried out without the knowledge or consent of the boy’s parents, took place on Saturday, the police said.

According to the Ice House police, the child, a resident of Mylapore, was taken to the hospital on Besant Road by his parents after he complained of symptoms of mouth ulcers. But to their shock, they were later informed by the hospital that the boy had undergone circumcision, a procedure they neither discussed nor approved, the police said.

The family immediately shifted the child to Omandurar Government Multi-Speciality Hospital and lodged a police complaint.

A police source said, “We are verifying whether the act was a result of negligence or deliberate wrongdoing. We have asked for an opinion from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council and based on that we will file an FIR.”