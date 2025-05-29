Odour-free sewage pumping station coming up in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Residents living near Subramaniyampalayam can breathe easy - literally. Fears of foul smell from the upcoming sewage sub-pumping station in their neighbourhood have been firmly allayed by officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

The facility, they say, will be equipped with advanced Odour Control Devices (OCDs) to prevent any unpleasant emissions.

The sub-pumping station, being built in collaboration with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), is part of a Rs 922.16-crore underground drainage (UGD) project aimed at improving sewage management in the Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur areas.

Located in Ward 15 of the city's North Zone, the pumping station is a crucial link in the city's wastewater network. It will collect sewage from Thudiyalur, including areas like Cheran Colony and Thirumurugan Nagar, and route it to the master pumping station near the Tomato Market. From there, it will be conveyed to the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kavundampalayam.