Odour-free sewage pumping station coming up in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Residents living near Subramaniyampalayam can breathe easy - literally. Fears of foul smell from the upcoming sewage sub-pumping station in their neighbourhood have been firmly allayed by officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.
The facility, they say, will be equipped with advanced Odour Control Devices (OCDs) to prevent any unpleasant emissions.
The sub-pumping station, being built in collaboration with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), is part of a Rs 922.16-crore underground drainage (UGD) project aimed at improving sewage management in the Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur areas.
Located in Ward 15 of the city's North Zone, the pumping station is a crucial link in the city's wastewater network. It will collect sewage from Thudiyalur, including areas like Cheran Colony and Thirumurugan Nagar, and route it to the master pumping station near the Tomato Market. From there, it will be conveyed to the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kavundampalayam.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the TWAD Board said, "Given the tight space — just 20 cents (around 815 sq. m) — and its proximity to sensitive buildings such as a primary school, health centre, and overhead water tank, we opted for an innovative solution. The facility is being constructed using the well sinking method, a deep excavation technique that minimises surface disturbance and risk to surrounding structures."
Sources said that three vertical wells are being built at the site: a 7.5-metre diameter screen well, a 5.7-metre grit well, and a 10-metre collection well, each varying in depth between 5 and 8 metres. While the collection well has been completed, work on the other two is progressing steadily, with the project expected to be wrapped up in two months.
Officials explained that traditional excavation methods like sloping and benching were ruled out after a soil investigation. Well sinking was the safest and most efficient option for this location, added the sources.
They have also addressed the concerns raised by the locals and residents over the foul smell that might emit from these wells. Officials said with modern construction methods and implementation of OCD technology in place, the facility is expected to play a key role in improving sanitation without compromising the quality of life for nearby residents.