Over 1,600 flood-hit houses rebuilt in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 1,614 houses, out of the 2,316 houses that were damaged during the two-day torrential downpour in December 2023, have been reconstructed across the district so far using financial assistance provided by the state government. However, there are complaints that aid has reached only a section of the beneficiaries.

While people in village panchayats are receiving funds for reconstruction, beneficiaries in town panchayat allege funds have not been released to them.

In the aftermath of the flood, the state government conducted a survey and allotted Rs 82.2 crore for reconstruction of 2,055 houses in panchayats and Rs 7.64 crore to build 261 houses in town panchayats. A sum of Rs 4 lakh was given to build a house measuring 400 sq ft.

According to data shared by district rural development agency (DRDA), over 28 beneficiaries in 14 town panchayats had completed reconstructing houses, whereas 233 are incomplete at different stages. Further, 60 have not even started construction, data reveals. In village panchayats, 1,586 houses have been reconstructed and the rest are progressing.

Speaking to TNIE, DRDA project director Iswarya Ramanathan said the state government releases Rs 4 lakh in four phases — Rs 1 lakh each after completion of basement level, lintel, roof and at full furnished stage. The beneficiaries have to bear the remaining cost.