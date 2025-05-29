PMK patriarch says he regrets making Anbumani Union minister, accuses him of sabotage within party

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S Ramadoss on Thursday levelled serious allegations against his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, accusing him of internal sabotage, misconduct, and disrespect towards party veterans. Addressing the media at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, Ramadoss said he was compelled to speak out after Anbumani “feigned ignorance” over his removal as party president in an attempt to mislead cadres and garner sympathy.

At a press conference at his Thailapuram residence, Ramadoss launched a blistering attack on his son. "To be honest, it wasn't Anbumani who made a mistake. It was me. I went against my own principles and made him a Union Cabinet Minister at the age of 35. That was my mistake," the PMK patriarch said.

He also alleged that Anbumani sparked internal disputes and was always the first to attack.

“I asked Tamil Kumaran, son of PMK Honorary President GK Mani, to contribute to the party’s growth. I gave him an appointment letter. But Anbumani tore it up and demanded his resignation over a phone call. PMK youth wing chief Mukundan was also treated in the same humiliating way during the general body meeting."

Referring to the party meeting in Puducherry, he said, "Who behaved without basic decorum? Who overturned the stage setup, ignoring basic civility and party norms? I appointed Mukundan as the youth wing leader to assist me and help Anbumani with the party. But like a ball bouncing off a wall, opposition to his appointment was immediately voiced from the stage."

In a statement dated Thursday, Mukundan officially resigned as the leader of the party's youth wing.