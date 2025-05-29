RS seat promised to DMDK in AIADMK alliance should be given: Premalatha Vijayakanth

PUDUKKOTTAI: DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday asserted that the AIADMK should uphold its promise of allotting a Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK as agreed upon during the 2024 parliamentary election.

"It was agreed during the 2024 Parliament election that DMDK will be given a Rajya Sabha seat along with four Lok Sabha seats (in the AIADMK alliance)," said Premalatha, without directly referring to the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, she further stated, "It is their (AIADMK) duty to keep up their words."

Premalatha also commented on the recent development regarding MNM leader Kamal Haasan being chosen for a Rajya Sabha seat under the DMK alliance. She appreciated the gesture of the DMK in fulfilling its promise to its ally.