Tamil Nadu government forms seventh State Finance Commission

CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu has constituted the Seventh State Finance Commission, headed by retired IAS officer K Allaudin. This Commission will review the financial position of various urban and rural local bodies and make appropriate recommendations on the distribution of funds to be provided by the State government.

This Commission has been directed to submit its report to the State government by August 31, 2026, covering the period of five years commencing on April 1, 2027.

The Sixth State Finance Commission of Tamil Nadu submitted its report on March 14, 2022. This Commission was headed by retired IAS officer Mohan Pyare.

An official release here said, the Non-official Member: Thiru. N Dinesh Kumar, Mayor, Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation, will be the non-official member of the Commission, while the Director of Municipal Administration, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Commissioner of Town Panchayats will be ex-officio members. Pratik Tayal, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, will be the member-secretary of the Commission.