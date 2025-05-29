Tamil Nadu govt forms three-member committee to oversee Periyar University operations

COIMBATORE: The state government has constituted a three-member administrative committee to oversee the operations of Periyar University in Salem, following the retirement of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jegannathan.

The decision was made after a special meeting of the university’s syndicate committee, held in response to the leadership vacuum created by the end of Prof Jegannathan’s extended term on May 19.

The newly-formed committee is headed by E Sundaravalli, director of Collegiate Education, who will function as the in-charge vice-chancellor. Prof Subramani, director of the Kalaignar Research Centre, and Dr Jayanthi, principal of Shakti Kailash Women’s College, are part of the panel.

It may be noted that Prof Jegannathan had appointed Dr T Periasamy, head of the Tamil department as the in-charge V-C, without consulting the university syndicate a few days ago.