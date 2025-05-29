Tamil Nadu universities to send question papers through email to avoid leaks

CHENNAI: To avoid any incident of question paper leak, the higher education department has instructed the registrars of state universities to computerise the process of distributing the question papers to examination centres through email just before the start of the exam.

The initiative has been successfully pilot-tested by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), which was marred by a question paper leak incident last year.

After its successful implementation in TNTEU, secretary of higher education department C Samayamoorthy, in a recent meeting with the registrars, directed them to pilot the process in one subject first before implementing it completely for the entire exam.

In another move to streamline education, especially in PhD, the secretary recommended the universities to start a common online portal for PhD, where all registrations and updates related to research work can be done. He also asked registrars to conduct a centralised entrance exam for PhD courses.

After implementation of the process, the students will not have to write exam separately for various state universities’ PhD course, said higher education department officials.

To enhance the quality of PhD and ensure its timely completion, registrars have been directed to acquire the software being used by Anna University for providing affiliation to colleges and PhD registration and to implement the same in their universities.

The secretary highlighted that the department has received many complaints from students that their PhD guides are delaying the submission of their project/thesis. So, he instructed registrars that the list of external examiners/foreign faculties for evaluation of PhD thesis should not be obtained from the guides of the projects; instead it has been suggested to obtain it from the registrar, University of Madras, currently.