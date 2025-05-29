Tamil Nadu woman seeks Rs 30 lakh compensation for husband’s death in septic tank

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Wednesday sought response from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department and the Southern Railway, on a petition filed by a woman seeking Rs 30 lakh compensation for the death of her husband allegedly while cleaning a septic tank at the Rameswaram railway station in November 2024.

The petitioner B Pathampriyal of Sivaganga, belonging to Arunthathiyar community and has two kids, stated on November 16, 2024, her husband Balu had gone to clean the septic tank in Rameswaram railway station.

She alleged authorities made him to clean the tank without providing him safety gear. She said her husband had fainted and was rushed to the Rameswaram GH, where he was declared dead, she added.

Claiming that her husband died due to the negligence of railway authorities, she sought criminal and departmental action against the authorities and contractors concerned, besides compensation and other assistance under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 20 13.

Justice L Victoria Gowri, who heard the plea, issued notice to authorities and adjourned the case to June 3.