Vehicle restrictions on Naduvattam Road near Ooty

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris district administration has restricted vehicle operation from Wednesday evening in view of the risk posed by loose boulders stuck amidst trees on the hillock along the Naduvattam Road, near Ooty.

Addressing the media Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said, "The two huge boulders that slid down the hillock during the landslides after the heavy rains pose a serious threat to motorists. After repairing the road, vehicles have started moving slowly."

"While truck operation has already been banned on the route, only ambulance, fire and rescue vehicles and other local vehicles will be allowed. Also TNSTC bus services will be allowed only during the daytime. Since a red alert is in place for Thursday and Friday, tourist vehicles will not be allowed on the same route.

"The residents have been asked to stay indoors considering the red alert. We have also requested the tourists not to travel for their safety," the collector added.

The collector said a JCB vehicle is in place to remove the boulders at the earliest once they fall on the road. However, she also appealed to the public not to panic.

The police, revenue department and local body staff, along with the NDRF, are in the field to manage the situation, she added.

Tourist places have been closed on Thursday considering the red alert.

The collector asked the people of the Nilgiris to extend full cooperation and urged them to adhere strictly to these restrictions.

In case of emergency, people can call 1077 or 0423-2450034 or 0423-2450035 or on the WhatsApp number 94887-00588.