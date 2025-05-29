Villupuram collector explores Auroville's eco-tech for low-cost rural housing under PMAY

VILLUPURAM: District Collector S Shiek Abdul Rahman, accompanied by Additional Collector (Development) JE Padmaja and other officials, visited the Auroville Foundation on Tuesday to examine cost-effective and sustainable building techniques for potential implementation in rural housing development projects in Villupuram.
The official team was joined by Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC) member Sindhuja, Admissions and Terminations Scrutinising Committee (ATSC) member Antim, and Senior Consultant to Auroville Foundation Koshy Varghese. The secretary of the Auroville Foundation is Jayanti S Ravi.
The delegation toured various structures in Auroville, showcasing alternative construction methods. They observed low-cost roofing and walling systems, including buildings constructed without the heavy use of concrete, which support two- to three-storey structures. A visit to the Centre for Scientific Research (CSR) included demonstrations of Compressed Stabilised Earth Blocks (CSEB) and FC channel roofing systems.
The team also visited Kinisi, a unit focused on electric vehicle and cycle manufacturing and maintenance, which operates in a sustainably constructed building. A furniture workshop using wood from cyclone-felled trees was also inspected, promoting a zero-waste approach.
During the visit, officials examined an Aurovilian home built with a lightweight roof. They discussed thermal insulation methods for cost-effective housing in hot climates. The tour concluded at a probiotics production unit that manufactures natural hand washes, dishwashing liquids, soaps, perfumes, and candles.
The collector held discussions with Sindhuja regarding Auroville’s architectural techniques and with Antim on the role of handicrafts and self-sustainable units in supporting women entrepreneurs and youth-led businesses.
A statement from the Auroville Foundation said, “Impressed by the sustainable housing solutions, the Collector explored the possibility of implementing similar eco-friendly, low-cost homes in Villupuram for the homeless and under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana).”
The statement added, “This visit marks a step toward collaborative efforts between Auroville and Villupuram district in promoting sustainable, affordable, and conscious development.”