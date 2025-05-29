Villupuram collector explores Auroville's eco-tech for low-cost rural housing under PMAY

VILLUPURAM: District Collector S Shiek Abdul Rahman, accompanied by Additional Collector (Development) JE Padmaja and other officials, visited the Auroville Foundation on Tuesday to examine cost-effective and sustainable building techniques for potential implementation in rural housing development projects in Villupuram.

The official team was joined by Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC) member Sindhuja, Admissions and Terminations Scrutinising Committee (ATSC) member Antim, and Senior Consultant to Auroville Foundation Koshy Varghese. The secretary of the Auroville Foundation is Jayanti S Ravi.

The delegation toured various structures in Auroville, showcasing alternative construction methods. They observed low-cost roofing and walling systems, including buildings constructed without the heavy use of concrete, which support two- to three-storey structures. A visit to the Centre for Scientific Research (CSR) included demonstrations of Compressed Stabilised Earth Blocks (CSEB) and FC channel roofing systems.

The team also visited Kinisi, a unit focused on electric vehicle and cycle manufacturing and maintenance, which operates in a sustainably constructed building. A furniture workshop using wood from cyclone-felled trees was also inspected, promoting a zero-waste approach.