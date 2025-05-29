Water level in Mullaiperiyar dam at 121 feet, flood alert issued

THENI: In view of recent rain, the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam has increased from 114.45 ft to 121.60 ft in four days. On Wednesday, the dam received an inflow of 7,735 cusecs of water. With water discharge increased to 100 cusecs, district collector Ranjith Singh has issued a flood warning to people living downstream.

In a press release, the collector said people residing near the river banks should move to safer places, and no one should venture into the river to take a bath or wash clothes. Officials have been told to raise awareness among the public through public address systems or other means.

Dams in the district have reached 75% of their capacity. Due to over 50 mm of rain, the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam increased to 115.65 mm as of Monday, and it further went up to 121.60 on Wednesday. Moreover, as of Wednesday, the Periyar dam area received 73 mm of rain, and Thekkady received moderate rainfall of 32.2 mm.

People can call 04546-1077, 04546-261093, and 94877-71077 for rain-related assistance.