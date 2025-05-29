Water level in Tamil Nadu's Kumari dams up, falls still out of bounds

KANNIYAKUMARI: Incessant rain over the last few days has pushed up water level in Pechiparai and Perunchani dams.
According to WRD sources, the Pechiparai dam received inflow of 3,014 cusecs of water and Perunchani dam 2,384 cusecs on Wednesday. The water level in Pechiparai dam has increased to 39.84 feet from 37.87 feet, and from 42.55 feet to 47.6 feet in Perunchani dam. In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, Kanniyakumari district received average rainfall of 20.71 mm.
Collector R Alagumeena on Wednesday said heavy to very heavy rain may occur at a few places in the district till May 30 and wind up to speed of 60 kmph would blow from the Bay of Bengal and Kanniyakumari sea. She said one person died in Thiruvattar taluk and two others sustained injuries in rain related incidents between May 23 and 27.
A total of 47 houses were damaged in the district and compensation was given to 43 houses.
The collector added that 37.10 hectares of horticulture crops and 20 hectares of agriculture crops had been affected in the in strong wind. The enumeration of damaged crops was going on. Of the 336 damaged electric poles, 292 poles have been replaced and work was under way to replace the rest.
Of the 575 fishermen who went for deep sea fishing, 348 have returned to the shore. Fisheries department officials are taking efforts to ensure the remaining 27 fishermen return safely, the collector added.
In Tenkasi district, bathing ban continued in the Courtallam falls for the fourth day with the district receiving occasional rain spells.
Similarly, bathing ban continued for the third day at Manimuthar falls in Tirunelveli district.
(With inputs from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi)