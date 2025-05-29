Water level in Tamil Nadu's Kumari dams up, falls still out of bounds

KANNIYAKUMARI: Incessant rain over the last few days has pushed up water level in Pechiparai and Perunchani dams.

According to WRD sources, the Pechiparai dam received inflow of 3,014 cusecs of water and Perunchani dam 2,384 cusecs on Wednesday. The water level in Pechiparai dam has increased to 39.84 feet from 37.87 feet, and from 42.55 feet to 47.6 feet in Perunchani dam. In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, Kanniyakumari district received average rainfall of 20.71 mm.

Collector R Alagumeena on Wednesday said heavy to very heavy rain may occur at a few places in the district till May 30 and wind up to speed of 60 kmph would blow from the Bay of Bengal and Kanniyakumari sea. She said one person died in Thiruvattar taluk and two others sustained injuries in rain related incidents between May 23 and 27.

A total of 47 houses were damaged in the district and compensation was given to 43 houses.