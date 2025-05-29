Years on, wait continues for roundabout to ease congestion at RS Puram Junction

COIMBATORE: The ever-busy RS Puram Junction in Coimbatore has become a symbol of bureaucratic impasse, with motorists bearing the brunt of growing ego clashes between the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the city police.

Once regulated by traffic signals, the intersection of DB Road and TV Samy Road now operates without them, creating chaos and congestion.

The traffic signals were removed as part of the Smart City project works initiated by the CCMC. In place of the signals, the civic body introduced cobblestone pavements, seating arrangements, and selfie points — a makeover that, according to officials, enhances the aesthetic appeal of the area. However, this facelift has come at a steep cost — the effective width of the road has drastically reduced, significantly disrupting vehicular movement.

While police officials have called for the reinstallation of traffic signals to ease the flow, the Road Safety Committee has pushed for the construction of a roundabout to better manage the junction. Yet, the CCMC has staunchly opposed both options, citing the financial investment and aesthetic considerations of the Smart City enhancements.

A traffic police told TNIE that instead of allowing them to reinstall the signals at the junction, the CCMC officials have been asking the traffic police wing to deploy police personnel to regulate traffic. "Police personnel cannot be manning the junction 24x7."