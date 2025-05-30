BJP instigating violence after Kamal Haasan's comment on Kannada: CPI(M) leader Shanmugam

KRISHNAGIRI: BJP is instigating an issue over language between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, after actor-politician Kamal Haasan made a comment on Kannada at a movie promotion, said CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam at Hosur on Thursday.

While speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said, "Each and every one will take pride in their mother tongue and Kamal Haasan is not a linguistic expert, he shared experts' opinion that 'Kannada was born out of Tamil'. People have the rights to argue or share this view, but they should not indulge in violence. BJP is politically instigating a language issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka."

Earlier, over 350 people took part in a demonstration organised by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in front of the Hosur sub-collector office. During the demonstration, Shanmugam said, "Implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 is poor, forest department officials are ill-treating the poor in forest and sanctuary areas. Chief Minister MK Stalin should convene a meeting with the forest officials on the implementation of forest rights and advise officials to avoid excessive measures against public."

He further said there are over 2,000 acres of land in Chennasandiram panchayat in Hosur taluk being cultivated by farmers for decades and patta should be provided to them. Similarly, people without houses in Krishnagiri district should be allocated with land for house construction.

The state secretary added, "Effluent water in South Pennai River from Karnataka entering Hosur in Krishnagiri district is polluting farmlands, which should be prevented by holding dialogues between the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka chief ministers. Similarly, effluents released into South Pennai from Krishnagiri should also be prevented."

Shanmugam submitted a petition with a charter of demands to Hosur Sub-Collector RA Priyanga, who assured that all issues will be inquired into in a phased manner and steps are being taken to provide patta to the poor and land less. Issues regarding the forest department will be informed to Collector C Dinesh Kumar, Priyanga said. AIKS Krishnagiri district secretary C Prakash also participated in the demonstration.