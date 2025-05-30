Councillor alleges corruption in Tirunelveli corporation, demands removal of commissioner

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting on Thursday turned chaotic after MDMK councillor J Sangeetha staged a walkout, demanding the removal of Commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra, blaming the latter for allegedly enabling corruption.

During the meeting, chaired by Mayor G Ramakrishnan in the presence of Deputy Mayor K R Raju and the commissioner, Sangeetha alleged that a few temporary employees, with no official links to the corporation, have been executing office-related works, including computer operations. "All corporation works are routed only through these individuals, resulting in rampant corruption. When I questioned this, the commissioner began targeting me with retaliatory actions," she said, before walking out of the session, demanding his removal.

The situation escalated after several DMK councillors, including M Sudha of Ward 29, also criticised the administration, claiming that no developmental works have taken place in their wards since the mayor assumed office. "Last month, Rs 10 lakh was announced as special funds for each ward, but the resolution is being passed only now. By the time the works begin, the Assembly elections will be announced," said Sudha. Many ruling party councillors joined in voicing their frustration over delays and a lack of transparency.

M Revathi, zonal head of Thachanallur, alleged that her zone was ignored in the allotment of the newly procured three backhoe loaders. The deputy mayor, Raju, responded that he was unaware of the purchase of the machines. "Neither the mayor nor the commissioner shares any information with me," he said.

Refuting all the allegations, the commissioner told the council that a complaint against Sangeetha was already under investigation. He also alleged that he had received offensive text messages from her phone. "Those messages are also a part of the ongoing inquiry," he said.

Several officials stood up in protest, defending the commissioner. Mayor Ramakrishnan said that councillors must not bring unrelated matters into the meeting and warned them of stern action.

Statue for historian

As part of the meeting, several resolutions were passed, including one to instal a life-size statue of historian Tho Paramasivan near the District Central Library and another to increase the deposit fee for underground drainage connections. While the meeting was in progress, social activist R Siraj staged a sit-in protest with polluted Thamirabarani river water, alleging that sewage had been mixed into the drinking water supplied to the residents.