Durai Vaiko expresses regret over Rajya Sabha snub for Vaiko, affirms continued alliance with DMK

TIRUCHY: MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Friday expressed regret that party general secretary Vaiko was not given another Rajya Sabha term, despite the party having requested the seat during last year’s elections.

"We had asked for the Rajya Sabha seat during the last election period. The DMK leadership then said it would be considered later. We trusted that the seat would be given this time, but it was not. This has caused us pain," Durai Vaiko said while addressing media persons at his office in Tiruchy.

However, he said the MDMK would rise above the disappointment in the interest of Tamil Nadu and continue its alliance with the DMK. "We will remain in the alliance and work together for the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he affirmed.

He said decisions regarding Vaiko’s participation in the upcoming Assembly elections would be made by the leader himself and the party high command.