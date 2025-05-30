Durai Vaiko expresses regret over Rajya Sabha snub for Vaiko, affirms continued alliance with DMK

TIRUCHY: MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Friday expressed regret that party general secretary Vaiko was not given another Rajya Sabha term, despite the party having requested the seat during last year’s elections.
"We had asked for the Rajya Sabha seat during the last election period. The DMK leadership then said it would be considered later. We trusted that the seat would be given this time, but it was not. This has caused us pain," Durai Vaiko said while addressing media persons at his office in Tiruchy.
However, he said the MDMK would rise above the disappointment in the interest of Tamil Nadu and continue its alliance with the DMK. "We will remain in the alliance and work together for the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he affirmed.
He said decisions regarding Vaiko’s participation in the upcoming Assembly elections would be made by the leader himself and the party high command.
Reflecting on Vaiko’s decades-long parliamentary journey, Durai Vaiko praised his contributions. "He entered Parliament in 1978 at age 34 and served for over 30 years in both Houses. He introduced a private member bill on river interlinking, fought for May Day to be declared a paid holiday, opposed NLC privatisation, pushed for facilities for TTRs in trains, and demanded Ambedkar's portrait in Parliament. He also consistently raised his voice for Eelam Tamils."
"Even now, at 81, Vaiko continues to oppose Hindi imposition and fights against the three-language policy," he added.
"Vaiko refused Union Minister positions several times. For him, position is not important. People’s service is his mission. Even if a golden pot breaks, it is still gold. Vaiko is a parliamentary tiger," Durai Vaiko said.
He also announced that the MDMK general council would meet on 22 June to discuss party strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections and other key issues.
Durai also supported Kamal Haasan’s stand on Tamil and dismissed BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran's remarks about women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.