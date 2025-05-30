Eight, including six children, bitten by stray dog in Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: A total of eight people, including six children from Ambur town, were injured on Thursday after being bitten by a street dog while they were playing, according to their parents and municipal commissioner. Another 5-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman were also bitten by the same dog later that evening.

As per sources, Mohammad Arfath (7), Gurubaran (10), Mohit (3), Saran (7), Kishore (5), and Asil (4) sustained injuries to their hands, abdomen, chest, and head due to the attack. All the injured have been admitted tothe Ambur Government Hospital.

Officials from the health department confirmed that the injuries are not serious and that the kids are stable. Another official from the health department said that the kids will be given four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine over 28 days, as per norms.

Although the official acknowledged that there are at least 10 to 12 patients coming to the hospital with dog bite cases every day, he said that they are usually from different areas.

Residents and councillors have raised complaints about the growing street dog menace over the past several months.