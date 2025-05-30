Loadman arrested in Coimbatore for forcing detergent into colleague’s mouth after drunken brawl

COIMBATORE: A loadman, who stuffed detergent powder in his colleague’s mouth while they were consuming alcohol, was arrested by the Podanur police on Wednesday. Reportedly, it was an act of revenge.

The arrested person was identified as S Santhoshkumar (35) of Vellalore Housing Unit, on the outskirts of the city. Police sources said the complainant, S Hakkim (50) of Vellalore Housing Unit, and the accused worked as loadmen for many years. After they completed their work on Tuesday evening, Santhoshkumar called Hakkim to consume alcohol at a place near the housing unit.

While they were consuming liquor, Santhoshkumar asked why Hakkim had informed the police about an incident a few months earlier, in which Santhoshkumar had assaulted a youth during a fight, leading to his arrest.

The argument took a heated turn and Santhoshkumar assaulted Hakkim and stuffed detergent powder into Hakkim's mouth, saying take this as a side dish for liquor. Within a few minutes, Hakkim experienced a burning sensation in his throat and started bleeding from his mouth and lips due to the injuries.

Hakkim escaped and went to the Government Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore, where he is currently undergoing treatment. “Based on his complaint, police arrested Santhoshkumar on Wednesday night and lodged him in prison after registering a case against him under sections 296(b), 118(1), and 351(2) BNS," sources added.