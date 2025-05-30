Madurai mayor’s spouse suspended by DMK for his ‘anti-party activities’

MADURAI: DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday suspended P Ponvasanth (49), the husband of Madurai mayor Indirani, for anti-party activities ahead of the party’s general council meeting which is scheduled to be held in Uthangudi on June 1. A press release issued by Duraimurugan on Wednesday stated that Ponvasanth has been suspended on charges of indiscipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

MLA and district secretary of DMK Madurai city unit G Thalapathi told TNIE that Ponvasanth has been interfering in administrative matters of the city corporation. Further, he said Indirani will continue as mayor. On Thursday, Indirani did not take part in the event where CM M K Stalin inaugurated a bridge between Palanganatham and Jaihindpuram through video conference from Chennai.

Sources in DMK’s Madurai unit said Ponvasanth drew the high command’s ire after he allegedly drummed up support from opposition councillors in the corporation council meeting on May 23 and got several resolutions passed even though DMK councillors were absent.

On that day, several DMK councillors skipped the corporation council meeting to allegedly attend a meeting chaired by ministers Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and district secretaries where arrangements for the general council were discussed.

Though the corporation council meeting lacked quorum, several resolutions were passed with the support of AIADMK councillors. This drew criticism from several quarters.

Further, sources said Ponvasanth had been a supporter of minister PTR till recently. “The relationship between him and PTR has become strained. Also, Ponvasanth has of late been criticising the high command for giving several assignments to minister Moorthy,” sources added.