Pollachi sexual assault case: AIADMK MLA, son move Madras HC seeking gag order

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman and his son Pravin Jayaraman have moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain certain YouTube channels and individuals from making statements linking them with the Pollachi sexual assault case.

A vacation bench of Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Thursday adjourned the hearing by a week on a request from the petitioners’ side when the petitions seeking interim injunction came up for hearing.

The former deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly (Pollachi Jayaraman) and his son have sued Nakkheeran Gopal, Editor of Nakkheeran journal, Va Pugazhendhi, an expelled leader of AIADMK, Galatta Media Private Limited, Haseef Mohamed of Aran Media Creations, IBC Tamil Private Limited, Damodharan Prakash, journalist, Jeeva Today, Jambavan TV, Pandian @ Thamizha Thamizha Pandian, The Debate and Tamil Nadu Now.

They filed a civil suit and applications seeking the court to issue orders to the respondents to pay them Rs 1 crore in damages for bringing disrepute to their image before the public by making derogatory remarks and posting videos linking them with the Pollachi sexual assault case.

They also prayed for orders to temporarily restrain the respondents from making further messages slandering them and remove the videos posted in the respondent YouTube channels.

On May 13, a Mahila court in Coimbatore had sentenced nine accused persons to life imprisonment till death in the Pollachi sexual assault case.