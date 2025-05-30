Puducherry launches integrated housing scheme 2.0 to build 22,500 homes for EWS

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Thursday launched an integrated housing scheme 2.0 by merging the centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - 2.0[PMAY] with its own Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Housing Scheme with an ambitious target of constructing 22,500 houses over the next five years for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the Union Territory.

Under the scheme, each eligible beneficiary will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for constructing fully-equipped homes. Of this, Rs 2.25 lakh will be provided by the centre and Rs 2.75 lakh by the Puducherry government.

An order has been issued to provide the full amount of Rs 5 lakh to homeless individuals belonging to the general and other backward classes who own land. To avail the benefits, the beneficiary must have completed the foundation-level construction of their house. The first instalment of Rs 1 lakh will be released from the UT’s share once construction begins.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy officially released the application forms for the enhanced housing assistance at the Chief Minister's Office in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Preference will be given to those who were not covered under the previous Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme (Urban) - 1.0 and to those who have already completed foundation-level work under the earlier scheme.

Eligible land-owning homeless individuals can apply for assistance under the integrated scheme. Application forms are available at the offices of the Puducherry Slum Clearance Board. Forms can also be downloaded from the Town and Country Planning Department website at www.tcpd.py.gov.in, and online applications can be submitted through the centre's PMAY portal at https://pmaymis.gov.in.