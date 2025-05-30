Senthil Balaji intensifies preparations in Western districts ahead of TN assembly election 2026

TIRUPPUR: Intensifying the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK West Zone in-charge and former minister V Senthil Balaji met DMK functionaries in Tiruppur and instructed them to expedite the election duties, on Thursday.

Sources said that Balaji, who was previously in charge of Karur and Coimbatore districts, has now been appointed as the in charge of West Zone districts by the DMK leadership.

As a result, the charge of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts for the elections have been handed over to Balaji, covering a total of 35 constituencies.

In Tiruppur, Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South and Palladam constituencies are under Balaji, while Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Madathukulam and Udumalaipet constituencies have been assigned to Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani.

Reportedly, Balaji is now holding secret consultations and meetings with DMK functionaries in the West Zone districts. Reporters have been barred from these meetings, and Balaji has also been avoiding press meets.

On Thursday, Balaji met Tiruppur East and North district functionaries separately, gave suggestions, and also advised them to expedite election works.

Speaking to TNIE, N Dinesh Kumar, district secretary of Tiruppur North, said, "This is purely an election-related consultation meeting. Senthil Balaji gave instructions to party functionaries to expedite election works."

Reportedly, Balaji also issued instructions to quickly identify strong and weak polling booths and address them. "Balaji has instructed that all preparatory works be completed and ready by the end of January 2026, as the election date is likely to be announced by February," a DMK functionary said.

Further, party functionaries said Balaji, who met party functionaries in Erode two days ago, instructed district secretaries to remove non-performing functionaries from their posts and appoint new active functionaries.

In 2021, the AIADMK-led alliance won 44 out of 68 seats in 10 districts in the Kongu region. It won all 10 seats in Coimbatore district, and five of eight seats in Tiruppur. In Erode, the AIADMK alliance had won five of eight seats.

"This will change in the upcoming Assembly election. Balaji is formulating strategies for this," said a senior DMK functionary.