Tamil Nadu cracks down on opinion trading apps

CHENNAI: About four weeks after the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) sent show cause notices to 15 firms running opinion trading apps, a few of them have stopped offering their services in Tamil Nadu, while others are expected to soon follow suit, official sources said.

Opinion trading application, better known as prediction markets, is a relatively new concept to India in which users are allowed to place bets on the outcomes of future events, not restricted to sport alone.

According to a senior official, these opinion trading applications, although operate on similar lines as any other betting applications, they use the terminology of “shares” for the payout instead of money.

For instance, from a sporting perspective, users can bet on whether a particular IPL team would win or not and buy 100 shares worth Rs 5 each. Similarly, users could also bet on political developments like whether a politician will get a particular post or win an election. If their prediction comes true, the value of the “shares” they purchased goes up, which can in turn be monetised.

“Though it is marketed as a game of skill, it is a game of chance and an outright form of gambling according to me,” a senior Tamil Nadu government official, who requested anonymity, said. TNIE could verify that one of the 15 popular applications which received a show cause notice, Probo, has enabled geofencing (location restriction) for users in Tamil Nadu.

The official said that the firms had proactively taken this step after the TNOGA notices, as they may not have wanted to risk their entire website/app offering other games getting banned in Tamil Nadu. According to official sources, some of the opinion trading platforms which have received notices from TNOGA include Probo, MPL and SportsBaazi.

They were all flagged for allowing opinion trading. Probo and SportsBaazi recently shut operations in Haryana after the state introduced the Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025. Chhattisgarh too banned opinion trading apps recently. This development also comes a month after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had issued a warning against opinion trading platforms.

“In some cases, opinion trading platforms are designed in a manner so as to resemble an investment platform as they use terminologies such as profits, stop loss, trading, etc., which are terms closely associated with trades in securities. In view of the above, investors are advised to note that in general, opinion trading does not fall within regulatory purview of SEBI, as what is traded is not security,” the SEBI warning said.