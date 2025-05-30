TNCSC delays Rs 600 crore paddy procurement payment to favour private entity: Farmers

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Farmers Association president P R Pandian on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has not paid the farmers yet for procuring Rs 600-crore-worth paddy two months ago. He accused Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani of acting in favour of Arisi Koottamaippu — a private company through which the TNCSC has been procuring commodities from farmers in eight southern districts, except Madurai.

During a press briefing in Madurai on Thursday, Pandian said the association would stage a black-flag protest against the minister, who has been deputed by the DMK to carry out election-related works in the region, unless the TNCSC pays the pending amount to the farmers in 10 days. “Instead of making efforts to pay the farmers, Minister Sakkarapani allegedly attempted to safeguard the Arisi Kuttamaippu, which is owned by one Amrudeen Sheik Dawood,” he claimed.

Further, Pandian said the TNCSC, which has been directly procuring paddy from the farmers since 1975, signed an agreement with said private company after the DMK came to power. As per policy, farmers must be paid within 48 hours of procurement, however, they have not been paid even after two months, he added.

Responding to the allegations, Minister R Sakkarapani refused to make any comments to TNIE, saying he was unaware of Pandian’s speech.