Woman councillor slaps opposition leader at Salem council meet

SALEM: High drama was witnessed at the Council meeting of the Salem City Municipal Corporation on Thursday as a scuffle broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors. During a heated argument, DMK’s 45th ward Councillor S Sugashini slapped the opposition council leader and AIADMK 36th ward Councillor N Yadavamoorthi.

The meeting took acrimonious turn as Opposition leader Yadavamoorthi alleged that building permissions were being issued in an unfair manner and tenders were being awarded only to those close to the local minister (R Rajendran, who is the minister for tourism.)

Riled, DMK councillors stood up and had an altercation with Yadavamoorthi. Some DMK councillors threw papers at him. DMK councillor Sugashini got up and went to argue with Yadavamoorthi. During the exchange of words, Sugashini slapped Yadavamoorthi on the face, leading to another bout of commotion between the councillors of AIADMK and DMK for a few minutes.

Condemning the assault on Yadavamoorthi, AIADMK members sat in front of the mayor’s chair and held a ‘dharna’ demanding disciplinary action against Sugashini as well as another woman councillor, M Pachiammal of the 35th ward, for punching Yadavamoorthi on his chest as she came in support of Sugashini.

Following the scuffle, Mayor A Ramachandran left the hall after ending the meeting midway. Later, Ramachandran was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital for treatment.

DMK Councillor Sugashini also got herself admitted in the same hospital,claiming she was assaulted by Yadavamoorthi.

Speaking to TNIE, Yadavamoorthi said, “This was an inappropriate behaviour by two women DMK councillors, particularly Sugashini. I have reported the incident to the police after getting admitted to the hospital.

Mayor should take disciplinary action against the two councillors for their violent behaviour in the meeting hall. I did not attack anyone despite being slapped by Sugashini.” Despite TNIE’s repeated attempts to contact Sugashini and Mayor Ramachandran, they did not respond to the calls.