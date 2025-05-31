DMDK presses AIADMK for RS seat; Edappadi K Palaniswami yet to decide

CHENNAI: Amidst speculations about the allocation of two Rajya Sabha seats by the AIADMK, DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish held lengthy discussions with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s residence on Friday. Sources said Sudhish put forth a strong demand for a Rajya Sabha seat. However, no decision was announced. Palaniswami is expected to announce his decision within a day or two.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant has been harping on the allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat to her party for quite some time. Already, Palaniswami had denied that there was any agreement for allocating one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK. Premalatha had also expressed shock over the denial.

On Thursday, Premalatha made her demand in unequivocal terms in Pudukottai. She said during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK promised to give one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK. In the past, the AIADMK allocated a Rajya Sabha seat to Anbumani Ramadoss and GK Vasan. “This is our turn. Palaniswami should allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK and keep his word.” In this backdrop, Sudhish called on Palaniswami and held discussions.