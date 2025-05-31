Gang of six kills history-sheeter in quarrel over kabaddi match in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: A 39-year-old history-sheeter was on Thursday night hacked to death by a group of seven people at Kilikoodu in the district following an argument over a kabaddi match that was held in the village recently. His son and another person are receiving medical treatment for the injuries they sustained during the assault, the police said, adding that a search is on for the accused.

On Thursday night, P Ashokkumar of Kilikoodu, who was a driver, met fellow villager T Ponnusamy (69) and expressed his frustration over his exclusion from the kabaddi tournament that was held in the village a few days ago. Ashokkumar was also a history-sheeter who had several cases, including one for murder, pending against him.

As Ashokkumar and Ponnusamy's son Buviharan (18) began walking, M Balakrishnan, who led the village kabaddi tournament, and six others confronted the two.

An altercation broke out between the two parties which escalated when the group hacked Ashokkumar to death with machetes and other weapons. The group also assaulted Ponnusamy and Buviharan before fleeing, the police said.

On information, the Kollidam police admitted the injured to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and sent Ashokkumar’s body for post-mortem. They also registered a case against Balakrishnan, his wife Kalarani, their two sons and three others. A search is on for the accused who are allegedly absconding.