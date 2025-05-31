Keep your mind democratic, TVK leader Vijay gives school toppers NEET advice

CHENNAI: Showing the youth a neat path to their future, actor-turned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay urged them to keep their mind democratic. “Only with democracy can every field flourish. If democracy functions properly, everyone can access opportunities equally,” the actor said while encouraging the students to vote wisely.

“Elect those who are clean, not those who’ve been tainted by corruption. Don’t support the culture of buying votes,” he said. Referring to the 2026 Assembly election, Vijay said, “Next year, you will see them (politicians) coming in droves to lure you. But you know what’s right.”

Honouring a group of students from 88 constituencies across 16 districts in TN and Puducherry who excelled in class 10 and 12 board examinations with certificates and cash prizes at Mamallapuram, Vijay also touched upon the contentious issue of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). “Yes, academics do matter.

There’s no need to overstress about one thing over and over,” he said. Cautioning against the narrow focus on NEET, Vijay asked, “Is NEET the whole world? The world is much bigger than NEET.” The actor also appealed to parents not to pressurise their wards (on NEET), and instead allow them the freedom to pursue their interests.