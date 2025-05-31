Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu’s reply on plea against microchipping dogs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the state government and the Animal Welfare Board of India on a petition filed by activist S Muralidharan against the Tamil Nadu government’s proposed action for implanting microchips on dogs – pets and strays – as part of the measures to control stray dog menace and protect people from dog-bites.

A division bench of Justices Senthilkumar Ramamoothy and T V Thamilselvi ordered the respondent authorities to file reply to the petition by June 20, and adjourned the hearing.

The petitioner had prayed for an interim injunction to restrain the state government authorities from proceeding with all tenders, contracts, construction, disbursement or implementation of animal birth control (ABC) projects in TN.

He noted that the state government has proceeded with the microchipping project by floating a tender at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore despite the fact that a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, is pending before the high court.