Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu’s reply on plea against microchipping dogs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the state government and the Animal Welfare Board of India on a petition filed by activist S Muralidharan against the Tamil Nadu government’s proposed action for implanting microchips on dogs – pets and strays – as part of the measures to control stray dog menace and protect people from dog-bites.
A division bench of Justices Senthilkumar Ramamoothy and T V Thamilselvi ordered the respondent authorities to file reply to the petition by June 20, and adjourned the hearing.
The petitioner had prayed for an interim injunction to restrain the state government authorities from proceeding with all tenders, contracts, construction, disbursement or implementation of animal birth control (ABC) projects in TN.
He noted that the state government has proceeded with the microchipping project by floating a tender at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore despite the fact that a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, is pending before the high court.
Muralidharan stated that releasing the “aggressive” stray dogs back into public places violates the rights of the citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution; will create public nuisance as defined under the BNS, 2023; and will result in financial loss to the exchequer.
The cause of action has arisen due to the recent announcement by the government and a subsequent tender notice issued on May 5, 2025, inviting bids and allocating funds for implementation of the ABC Rules across the state, he said, adding that the rules have already been prima facie shown to be ultra vires the parent act – Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 – and contrary to the binding judgments of the Supreme Court.
Notably, the state government had recently announced setting up of five new ABC centres in Greater Chennai Corporation area and 10 new veterinary dispensaries.