Madurai spruced up for CM Stalin’s two-day visit, 20-km long roadshow

MADURAI: Madurai has been spruced up ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s two-day visit to the city on Saturday for a host of events, including a 20-km-long road show.

Over the last few days, the city corporation and highways department carried out patchwork on several roads, including Aruppukottai main road, in the city.

Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to arrive on Saturday afternoon and head to New Jail Road in a road show covering Mandela Nagar, and will pass through Avaniyapuram, Jaihindpuram, and Arapalayam. At the New Jail Road, he would unveil a bronze statue of former mayor S Muthu.

The chief minister will also inaugurate two bridges that were recently completed in the city. In view of the roadshow, special arrangements have been made throughout the 20 km in the city. DMK flags have been installed on both sides of the road. Barricades have been fixed to regulate the crowd.

On Sunday, On Sunday, the chief minister will attend the DMK’s general body meeting at Uthangudi. He will arrive at the venue in a road show from Circuit House.

Speaking about the arrangements, a DMK functionary said, “DMK is hosting the general body meeting in Madurai after almost four decades. About 7,000 party functionaries from across the state who have received invites only will be allowed to take part in the event. A 100-foot-tall flagpole has been installed in front of the meeting venue. Special parking and dining arrangements have been made.”

On Friday, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inspected the arrangements.