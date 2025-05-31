Male tiger found dead near Pykara waterfalls in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old male tiger was found dead near Pykara waterfalls in Nilgiris on Thursday evening. It was found by the personnel of the Naduvattam Reserve Forest in Pykara Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve during patrol.

A forest veterinary team examined the tiger in the presence of the district forest officer and confirmed the tiger was dead. After an autopsy on Friday morning, the carcass was cremated. The cause for the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained.

The autopsy was held in the presence of the chief conservator of forests and MTR field director, district forest officer, Nilgiris, and NGO members, said forest department sources.