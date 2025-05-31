Minor driving truck kills pedestrian, uncle arrested in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Coimbatore city police after a mini-truck driven by his minor nephew caused an accident and killed a 50-year-old woman pedestrian. Two more people who suffered injuries in this accident on Tuesday are under treatment in hospital and the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

The deceased, Selvi, was a sanitary worker at a private eye hospital in Peelamedu. Her husband Mahali is a labourer in a private firm at Arasur

On Tuesday around 8.30 pm, the couple was heading to an ATM kiosk on Avinashi Road at Chinniyampalayam to withdraw money, when a mini-truck hit a few pedestrians. The couple and a woman namely Rangammal, aged around 60, suffered severe head injuries as they were thrown off in the impact. The injured were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Based on their statement the police booked a case against the minor for causing the accident by his negligent and rash driving and his uncle (elder brother of his father) for allowing him to drive the vehicle. Meanwhile, Selvi who was admitted to the ICU of CMCH succumbed to injuries on Thursday.